Marte is scheduled to start in the second leg of the Giants' doubleheader against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants need another arm for Saturday's nightcap, and while a corresponding move has yet to be announced, it will be the 22-year-old Marte who toes the rubber for Game 2. The right-hander has split his time between High-A Eugene and Double-Richmond, combining for an 8-5 record over 22 games (20 starts) with a 3.85 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 113:41 K:BB over 107.2 innings.