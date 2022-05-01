Rosario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with what manager Terry Francona has said is a sore left wrist, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Rosario will be on the bench for a third straight game due to the issue, which Francona said has been bothering the 26-year-old off and on since the start of spring training. Francona indicated Saturday that the Guardians are hopeful the issue won't sideline Rosario for too long, but a trip to the injured list could grow more likely for the shortstop if he doesn't show improvement following Monday's off day.