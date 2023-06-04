site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-amed-rosario-exits-with-left-knee-soreness | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Amed Rosario: Exits with left knee soreness
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rosario left Saturday's game against the Twins with left knee soreness, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Rosario went 0-for-1 before exiting. The shortstop has been replaced by Tyler Freeman in the field. For now, Rosario should be considered day-to-day at this stage.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read