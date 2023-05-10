Rosario went 4-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Rosario picked up three of Cleveland's five hits against Detroit starter Michael Lorenzen. Rosario would then add an RBI triple in the eighth inning, his third of the season, off Jose Cisnero to extend the Guardian's lead to 2-0. It was Rosario's first multi-hit performance since April 23 -- he'd gone 7-for-47 with a .345 ERA in that span. The 27-year-old shortstop is now slashing .242/.284/.339 with one homer and six stolen bases over 134 plate appearances.