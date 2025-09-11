Genao is slashing .251/.319/.354 with two home runs, six steals and a 16.4 percent strikeout rate in 73 games for Double-A Akron.

A sprained right shoulder sidelined Genao until June, and it's possible the shoulder issue sapped some power, although it's worth noting he homered three times in eight complex-league rehab games, so it could also be facing Double-A pitching for the first time that has stymied his offensive impact. The 21-year-old switch hitter has only played shortstop this season and his defensive abilities will put less pressure on his bat, but he'll still need to hit for more power than he has this year at Double-A. Genao, who reportedly grew an inch and added muscle this past offseason, stole 25 bases in 110 games last year but has six swipes in 81 games this year.