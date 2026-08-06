Guardians' Angel Genao: Four hits in debut

Genao went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Mets.

It was a night to remember for Genao, as he became just the 22nd player in the Modern Era to record four or more hits in their MLB debut. Genao got the start at third base Wednesday with Jose Ramirez (hand) sidelined, though he'll likely see most of his playing time at shortstop moving forward, as Brayan Rocchio's gone just 3-for-35 (.086) in his last 10 games. Across 309 plate appearances with Triple-A Columbus this season, Genao slashed .309/.395/.494 with 10 homers, 48 runs scored, 42 RBI and nine stolen bases.