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Guardians' Bo Naylor: Absent from lineup
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Naylor isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.
Naylor will sit down for the third game of the series after going 1-for-8 with a walk across the first two contests. David Fry will pick up a start behind the plate in Naylor's stead and bat fifth.
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