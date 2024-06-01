site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Bo Naylor: Another day off versus left-hander
Naylor is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the Nationals.
Naylor will get another day off as the Guardians face left-hander Mitchell Parker on the mound Saturday. Austin Hedges will replace him at catcher and bat eighth versus Washington.
