Naylor was called up by the Guardians on Saturday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Naylor, whose brother Josh also plays for the Guardians, is one of the game's more interesting catching prospects. The 22-year-old doesn't have the greatest defensive reputation, though he's improved in that area this season. He's also hit .263/.392/.496 with 21 homers and 20 steals in 118 games across the two highest levels of the minors. The Guardians have gotten a .496 OPS from Austin Hedges and a .604 OPS from Luke Maile this season, so Naylor seemingly doesn't have many obstacles to playing time, though the team could still prefer Hedges for his defense and game-calling, leaving Naylor to fight for at-bats as a designated hitter. He'll spend his first day with the big-league team watching from the bench.