Naylor went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the White Sox.

The Cleveland backstop plated all of his team's runs, capped by a 375-foot solo shot off Chicago reliever Brandon Eisert in the seventh. Naylor has found a groove in September, as he's batting .310 (9-for-29) with a homer, four doubles, six runs scored and four RBI this month. Overall, the 25-year-old is now slashing .187/.281/.362 with 12 homers, 42 runs scored and 35 RBI across 377 total plate appearances.