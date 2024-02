Naylor (back) was cleared to catch a simulated game Thursday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Naylor has been held out since Monday due to back spasms, but getting behind the plate for a sim game is a good sign that the 24-year-old backstop will be able to return to Cactus League play relatively soon. Naylor is in line to serve as Cleveland's everyday catcher this season after slashing .237/.339/.470 across 230 plate appearances in 2023.