site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-bo-naylor-getting-rest-sunday-968937 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Guardians' Bo Naylor: Getting rest Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Naylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Naylor will receive the afternoon off after he started behind the plate in both of the first two games of the series. Austin Hedges will fill in for Naylor as the Guardians' starting catcher.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Scott White
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Help us stay on the ball.
Step up to the plate and take this short, confidential survey. It'll help make CBSSports.com a better experience for users everywhere. Want to give it a shot?