Naylor went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-3 loss against the Twins.

Naylor launched a two-run homer in the third inning and added a stolen base after reaching on a walk in the fifth. The rookie backstop posted a slash line of .179/.267/.325 through his first 39 career games, but the 23-year-old has turned things around over his last 14 games, compiling a .351 batting average with four home runs, nine RBI and seven runs across 37 at-bats during the recent stretch.