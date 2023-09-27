Naylor went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 11-7 loss to the Reds.

The young backstop had missed the Guardians' prior two games with a thumb issue, but he quickly proved he was healthy by launching his 10th homer of the season off Hunter Greene in the second inning. Naylor is slashing .319/.476/.596 in September with three home runs, four steals, 11 RBI and 12 runs in 16 contests, and the 23-year-old appears to have cemented himself as Cleveland's catcher of both the present and the future.