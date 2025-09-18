Naylor went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Tigers.

Naylor picked a good time to extend his hit streak to six games, when he stroked a two-out, two-run single in the top of the ninth inning to give the Guardians insurance runs. The catcher, who is batting just .188 this season, has gone 8-for-22 with three doubles, one home run and seven RBI during his six-game streak. Cleveland, which is 2.5 games outside a playoff spot, has won all six games in its fight to sneak into the posteason.