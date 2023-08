Naylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Twins.

Naylor homered for the second game in a row and the third time in five contests. While he hit just .088 over his first 13 games in August, the rookie catcher has found a groove, going 9-for-24 (.375) over his last eight contests. For the season, he's up to a .213/.293/.418 slash line with seven homers, 19 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base through 157 plate appearances.