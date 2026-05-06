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Guardians' Bo Naylor: Idle against lefty
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1 min read
Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
With a lefty (Cole Ragans) on the bump, the left-handed-hitting Naylor will take a seat Wednesday. Austin Hedges will handle catching duties for the Guardians.
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