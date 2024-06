Naylor is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Marlins.

With Miami sending southpaw Trevor Rogers to the mound Sunday, the lefty-hitting Naylor will begin the contest in the dugout while David Fry gets the start behind home plate. It's the third straight game Naylor has not started, and the 24-year-old has struggled at the plate since May 1, slashing .152/.186/.227 with a 32.9 percent strikeout rate over 66 at-bats during that span.