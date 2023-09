Naylor went 2-for-4 with one double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-5 victory over the Tigers.

Naylor added to the Guardians' lead when he scorched a 404-foot home run off Joey Wentz in the second inning. The rookie catcher has caught fire in September, sporting a .333 average with four homers, four steals, 14 runs and 13 RBI over 51 at-bats. Naylor is slashing .244/.347/.482 with 11 homers, five steals, 33 runs and 32 RBI in 65 big-league games this year.