Naylor went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-2 win over Houston.

Naylor -- who went 1-for-26 with 12 strikeouts in the nine games prior to Sunday -- put the Guardians on the board in the second inning, when he took Brandon Walter deep to right-center field for a 429-foot, two-run home run. It was Naylor's first home run since May 24 against the Tigers, and his eight homers on the season is tied for fifth most among catchers in the American League.