Naylor went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The rookie catcher made history when he drove a Chris Bassitt sinker down the right-field line and over the fence in the third inning, becoming the first Canadian-born player in big-league history to homer in his first at-bat north of the border, per Julia Kreuz of MLB.com. Naylor might be finding his footing in the majors after largely struggling at the plate since his promotion in mid-June -- the 23-year-old has six hits, including three doubles and Friday's homer, over his last four starts.