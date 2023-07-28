Naylor went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a steal in Thursday's victory over the White Sox.

Naylor picked up his first major-league stolen base after singling in the sixth inning. While speed hasn't been a major part of Naylor's game this year, he did steal 20 bags last season in the minors. The rookie backstop is now 11-for-31 (.344) with a 1.136 OPS in his last 10 games following an 0-for-16 stretch in his prior five contests. Overall, Naylor is slashing .227/.284/.427 with four homers, 12 RBI and 11 runs scored through his first 81 plate appearances this season.