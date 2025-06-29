Naylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The left-handed-hitting Naylor will remain on the bench for a second day in a row, this time sitting out against lefty Matthew Liberatore after the Cardinals sent right-hander Miles Mikolas to the bump Saturday. Naylor should still see the bulk of the starts versus righties, but his playing time could be starting to slip a bit after he's gone just 1-for-31 with 13 strikeouts and one walk over his previous 12 games.