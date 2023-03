Naylor was optioned to Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians on Friday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Naylor is likely the Guardians' catcher of the future, but they'd like him to get in some more reps in the minors. Mike Zunino will handle the bulk of the catching duties for Cleveland, with Bryan Lavastida, Cam Gallagher and Zack Collins battling for the backup spot.