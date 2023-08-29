Naylor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 10-6 loss to the Twins.

Naylor has found a little success lately, going 7-for-20 (.350) with two homers, three doubles and four RBI over his last seven contests. He's still seeing a decent share of playing time behind the dish, though he has both Eric Haase and Cam Gallagher to compete with, and David Fry (hamstring) is on a rehab assignment. Naylor is slashing .204/.288/.394 with six homers, 18 RBI, 17 runs scored, a stolen base and eight doubles over 46 contests this season.