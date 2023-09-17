Naylor went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Naylor's putting it all together in September, going 11-for-35 (.314 with four extra-base hits and three steals across 11 games. The catcher also has an 8:6 BB:K this month. For the season, he's at a .232/.325/.429 slash line with eight home runs, four steals, 24 RBI, 25 runs scored and 11 doubles through 59 contests, though it's clear he's made some progress with regular playing time in the majors. He's also posted an 11.8 percent walk rate and 24.1 percent strikeout rate.