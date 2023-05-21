Naylor was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to serve as the Guardians' 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealerreports.

Naylor isn't in the starting nine for Sunday's matinee but is a decent bet to be in the lineup for Game 2. The 23-year-old has continued to crush Triple-A pitching this year with nine homers and an .898 OPS through 41 games. For now it appears the young backstop is just up for Sunday's twin bill, but he could receive an extended look in the majors before long with Mike Zunino and Cam Gallagher going a combined 3-for-50 at the plate in May.