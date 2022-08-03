Naylor has a .295/.424/.558 batting line with five home runs and four steals through 27 games for Triple-A Columbus.

All told, he's whacked 11 homers (plus 18 doubles and four triples) and swiped 15 bags while getting on base at a spectacular .426 clip across Double-A and Triple-A this season. Naylor has also turned in much-improved work behind the plate this year, slashing his passed-ball numbers drastically while throwing out 41 percent of would-be base stealers. With Austin Hedges and Luke Maile offering almost nothing offensively, it might not be too much longer before the Guardians give Naylor a shot to join his big brother in the majors.