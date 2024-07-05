Naylor went 2-for-4 with two RBI and one stolen base in Thursday's 8-4 win over the White Sox.

Naylor has gone 13-for-36 (.361) with seven extra-base hits and eight RBI over his last 12 contests. His steal Thursday was his second of the campaign on three attempts. While he doesn't offer much speed, he's started to hit well enough to maintain steady playing time behind the dish, though he's at a .203/.272/.330 slash line through 61 games overall. Austin Hedges is backing up Naylor at catcher while David Fry has seen most of his recent playing time at designated hitter.