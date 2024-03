Naylor (back) will start at catcher and bat cleanup Wednesday in the Guardians' Cactus League game against the Brewers.

He'll crack the Cactus League lineup for just the second time this spring and the first time since Feb. 24 after back spasms kept him out of commission for about a week and a half. Provided he experiences no further setbacks with his back during camp, Naylor should be ready to handle the lion's share of the starts behind the dish by the time the regular season gets underway.