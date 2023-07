Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Naylor will get a breather for the day game after he started behind the dish Monday and Tuesday night. Though the Guardians put up 21 runs between the first two games of the series, Naylor wasn't a major contributor, as he went just 1-for-9 with a double and an RBI between those contests. Cam Gallagher will replace him in the lineup Wednesday as Cleveland's catcher.