Naylor has been scratched from the lineup for Monday's Cactus League game against the Padres due to back spasms, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Naylor had been slated to serve as the Guardians' designated hitter Monday but will be replaced by Dom Nunez. At this point, it's not clear whether the back issue is a day-to-day situation or potentially something more. Naylor is projected to serve as Cleveland's primary catcher in 2024.