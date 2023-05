Gaddis was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Gaddis will head back to Columbus after he went 0-for-2 during Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets. The 23-year-old will certainly earn another shot in the big leagues later this season as he's batting .257 with nine homers, 32 RBI and 29 runs over 148 at-bats in 41 games with Columbus this year.