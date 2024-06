Naylor is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Kansas City.

For the first time since May 19, Naylor won't be part of Cleveland's lineup against a right-handed pitcher Tuesday, marking the catcher's fourth absence in the last five games. With David Fry swinging one of the best bats in baseball and Naylor batting .164 in May , Naylor could bleed more playing time if he doesn't turn it around at the plate.