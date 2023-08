Naylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The Guardians and Tigers are wrapping up their four-game series with a day game and left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is on the hill for Detroit, so Cleveland manager Terry Francona decided it was an optimal time to withhold the lefty-hitting Naylor from the starting nine. Gavin Collins will step in for Naylor behind the dish, catching for starting pitcher Logan Allen.