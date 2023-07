Naylor is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Phillies, Joe Noga of cleveland.com reports.

Naylor will remain on the bench for a second game in a row after he went 1-for-9 with an RBI-double while starting the first two games of the team's series with Pittsburgh. With the Guardians facing left-hander Ranger Suarez on Friday, David Fry will draw the start at catcher and bat sixth in the series opener with Philadelphia.