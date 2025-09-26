Kayfus went 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Tigers.

Kayfus doubled in Cleveland's first run in the second inning and doubled again in his second plate appearance before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He's been productive during the Guardians' playoff push, going 11-for-34 (.324) with four doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, one steal and five runs scored over the last 12 contests. Kayfus holds down the strong side of a platoon in right field with occasional starts at first base.