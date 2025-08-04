Kayfus is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

After getting called up from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, the left-handed-hitting Kayfus picked up starts in right field and at designated hitter for the final two games of the weekend while the Twins sent a pair of right-handers to the hill. Though he went just 1-for-8 with a double, an RBI and a run between those two contests, Kayfus will likely get an extended look in Cleveland's everyday lineup versus righties. The rookie will need to earn his playing time against lefties, however, so it's not especially surprising that he'll be on the bench Monday while southpaw Sean Manaea toes the rubber for the Mets.