Kayfus went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Kayfus went just 2-for-17 (.118) over six home games last week, adding one RBI while racking up six strikeouts. He also logged two steals in that span, but it'll be tough for him to make an impact with speed if he can't get on base more consistently. The homer was his second of the season, and he's now at a .239/.300/.435 slash line with seven RBI and eight runs scored through 50 plate appearances.