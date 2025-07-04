Kayfus was removed from Thursday's game with Triple-A Columbus due to a knee contusion, SI.com reports.

Kayfus suffered the injury in a rundown early in Thursday's game and left immediately. Despite the scare, his exit was deemed precautionary, and he avoided a serious issue. Kayfus has had an impressive year, hitting .295/.384/.565 across 224 plate appearances and could be ready for his big-league debut at some point this summer.