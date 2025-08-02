The Guardians are expected to select Kayfus' contract from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Kayfus has spent time in Double-A and Triple-A this season, slashing .300/390/.539 with 14 homers, 54 RBI and 51 runs scored through 369 plate appearances between the two levels. Now due to reach the majors for the first time, the 23-year-old's clearest path to playing time in Cleveland would seem to be in right field as a replacement for Daniel Schneemann, though Kayfus can also cover left field and first base, if needed.