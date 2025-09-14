Kayfus went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run during the Guardians' 3-1 win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Kayfus gave the Guardians the lead in the second inning with a long ball off Davis Martin. Kayfus has hit a home run in two consecutive outings and is up to four on the season. He has gone 7-for-23 (.304) with seven RBI and four doubles in nine games since Sept. 1.