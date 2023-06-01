Quantrill will be placed on the 15-day injured list Friday due to right shoulder inflammation, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Quantrill's shoulder injury could help explain his recent struggles, as he allowed eight runs through 4.1 innings during his last start Tuesday. He received an injection Thursday and will be shut down for a few days before beginning a throwing program. Quantrill's move to the IL will make room for Aaron Civale (oblique) to return Friday.