The Guardians selected Heuer's contract to the major-league roster Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Columbus.

The 29-year-old righty joined Cleveland as a non-roster invitee in December and grabbed a place on the 40-man roster despite giving up eight runs with an 11:5 K:BB over eight innings during spring training. Heuer made three MLB appearances last season after being sidelined the previous four years due to injuries, and he'll likely need to pitch well for Columbus to get another look in the big leagues.