The Guardians signed Heuer to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Heuer got into three games between the Rangers and Tigers in 2025 but spent most of the season at the Triple-A level, where he held a 3.14 ERA and 62:17 K:BB over 48.2 innings. The 29-year-old reliever will compete for a spot in the Guardians' bullpen but is likely headed to Triple-A Columbus to begin next season.