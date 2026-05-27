Guardians' Colin Holderman: Thriving in bullpen

Holderman allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless sixth inning in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Washington.

Holderman has been near perfect since the Guardians recalled him late April, which is hopeful given that the team recently placed Erik Sabrowski (elbow), a high-leverage reliever, on the injured list. In 13 appearances since being called up, Holderman has allowed just one run on eight hits and three walks while striking out 19 over 16.1 innings. He told Tim Stebbins of MLB.com that health is the main reason for his success in 2026 after the reliever logged a 7.01 ERA and 1.95 WHIP in 25.2 innings for the Pirates last year. While Tuesday's outing was a low-leverage spot, manager Stephen Vogt has recently incorporated Holderman late into close games. Within the last week, he's earned two wins and a hold.