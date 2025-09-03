Fry went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Fry collected his first hit since August 14 with a two-run blast off Garrett Crochet in the sixth inning. It's been a struggle for Fry when in the lineup. He has just five hits in 40 at-bats since the beginning of August and is hitting .159 overall for the season. Fry posted an .804 OPS in 122 games for the Guardians in 2024 but just has not been able to get going following elbow surgery in the offseason.