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Guardians' David Fry: Works in right field again

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Fry started in right field and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to Milwaukee.

As the Guardians learned that Chase DeLauter (ribs) would be unable to play through his injury and added him to the 10-day injured, Fry filled the spot in right field the last two games. It's unclear if that will be the permanent solution. Cleveland called up prospect Kahlil Watson on Wednesday, and he should be part of the mix. Besides having Watson around now, manager Stephen Vogt likes having Fry in a utility role.

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