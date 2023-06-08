Clase picked up the save in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Red Sox. He didn't allow a hit while striking out two and walking one during a scoreless inning.

Clase is the first closer to 20 saves this season and sports a 3.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB across 31 appearances (30 innings). The right-hander has blown five save opportunities already, which is one more than he had across 77 appearances last year, but he's converted his past five chances and remains one of the elite ninth-inning options in MLB.