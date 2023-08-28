Haase went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 10-7 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays.

Haase has made two starts since the Guardians claimed him off waivers from the Tigers last Monday. Both of those games have seen him start behind the dish, but his path to playing time there is crowded with both Bo Naylor and Cam Gallagher also on the roster. Haase has a paltry .203/.249/.284 slash line with four home runs, four steals, 26 RBI, 22 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple over 290 plate appearances this season. He's gone 2-for-7 with a walk and two strikeouts with Cleveland, but it seems unlikely the 30-year-old will get into the lineup much more than once or twice a week.